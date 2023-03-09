General Motors to offer voluntary buyouts
- Auto maker says it is looking to cut $2 billion in annual fixed costs
General Motors Co. on Thursday said it would begin a voluntary separation program for eligible employees, the latest in a series of auto-industry cuts as car companies coming off a period of robust profitability prepare for an economic downturn.
GM said in a securities filing that it would offer lump-sum payments and other compensation based on years of service to the eligible employees under the program, which the Detroit company said is aimed at accelerating its normal attrition process.
GM didn’t specify how many employees are eligible for the buyouts. The auto maker employs about 81,000 salaried workers around the world.
GM said it expects to incur up to $1.5 billion of pretax separation charges, which would be substantially all cash-based, along with up to $300 million in pretax, noncash pension-curtailment charges.
The buyouts follow other moves GM has taken in recent months to shave off expenses and strengthen its balance sheet in advance of a softening U.S. auto market.
The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that the auto maker was cutting roughly 500 salaried employees following a recent performance review.
Across the industry, car companies are tightening belts, trying to root out inefficiencies and scale back money-losing projects that were initiated during the industry’s boom years.
Ford Motor Co. cut about 3,000 workers last summer and signaled earlier this year that more layoffs could be coming, as it tries to streamline its vehicle offerings and accelerate its own cost-cutting efforts.
EV startup Rivian Automotive Inc. has initiated two rounds of layoffs within the past seven months, cutting a total of 12% of its workforce.
While U.S. auto sales remain hampered by supply-chain constraints, inventory levels at dealerships are starting to bounce back, putting downward pressure on pricing and intensifying competition among brands. Rising interest rates are also denting new-car demand, pushing up monthly payments for buyers who are already paying top dollar for the cars and trucks that are available.
Traditional auto makers are additionally racing to add more electric vehicles to their lineups, a capital-intensive endeavor that is leading them to spend billions of dollars on new factories and battery-making facilities.
GM, as part of the buyout program, said it plans to reduce vehicle complexity and expand the use of shared subsystems between existing internal-combustion-engine and future electric-vehicle programs.
The auto maker said it also plans to focus investments in growth initiatives to accelerate near-term benefits while paring discretionary spending across the company and reducing salaried staff through attrition, primarily in the U.S.
GM said it expects to realize 30% to 50% of the $2 billion in targeted savings this year, with the full amount expected in 2024.
GM shares were down about 1% in early morning trading Thursday. They are up nearly 18% since the start of the year.
Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com