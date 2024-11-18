Companies
Geniemode eyes ₹500 cr fundraise from new and existing investors
SummaryThe new capital infusion comes about two years after the startup raised $28 million in its series B funding round in April 2022 at a valuation of $154 million, data from Tracxn showed.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Tiger Global-backed Geniemode is looking to raise about ₹500 crore from new and existing investors in a mix of primary and secondary transactions, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
