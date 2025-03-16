Gensol fast-charged Blu-Smart. But their ties are a governance puzzle
Summary
- Gensol’s balance sheet has been used to build Blu-Smart’s business even as the cab-hailing company continues to be a privately owned one. A Mint investigation into the tale of two companies, a common promoter, debt and distress.
Bengaluru: On 16 January, Refex Industries Ltd, a manufacturer of refrigerant gases, informed the stock exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Refex Green Mobility, had agreed to buy 2,997 electric cars from Gensol Engineering Ltd. Refex Green Mobility would take over Gensol’s existing loan of ₹315 crore as part of this transaction.
Gensol Engineering Ltd also informed the same to the exchanges. Shares of Refex ended 1.6% higher the next day, while shares of Gensol remained unchanged.
This transaction came under the spotlight after Gensol, a solar engineering, procurement and electric vehicle (EV) financing company, saw two rating agencies downgrade its borrowing to default earlier this month. Rating agency Icra even said Gensol is falsifying statements.
Gensol denies any wrongdoing and claims that this sale should help reduce its debt, from ₹1,146 crore to ₹831 crore.
So, why is there a problem?
Many unanswered questions linger, particularly around the company’s ties with the privately held Blu-Smart Mobility Ltd, the electric cab-hailing service. Blu-Smart was co-founded by Anmol Singh Jaggi; the 39-year-old is also the chairman and managing director of Gensol.