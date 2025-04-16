Companies
Gensol and the Jaggi brothers: A look inside the ‘piggybank’ unlocked by Sebi
Nehal Chaliawala , Neha Joshi 9 min read 16 Apr 2025, 07:54 PM IST
Summary
- Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, directors of Gensol, have been accused of securities fraud and forgery by Sebi, India’s market regulator. How did the Jaggi brothers, sons of a decorated army officer, go from being celebrated entrepreneurs to being accused of siphoning off money?
Mumbai: On a cold winter evening in January 2022, a family in New Delhi was hosting about 200 people at their home, celebrating the folk festival Lohri. In the glow of the party, the host, a serial entrepreneur, told some guests about his ambition—he would become the first billionaire in the family.
