Gensol and the Jaggi brothers: A look inside the ‘piggybank’ unlocked by Sebi

Between Ireda and PFC, ₹664 crore was transferred to Gensol in nine tranches between FY22 and FY24. Sebi disclosed the paper trail in three of these transactions. Here’s one: On 30 September 2022, Gensol received ₹71.39 crore from Ireda in an account it maintains with Axis Bank. On the same day, the company put up its equity contribution of ₹26.06 crore in the account, taking the total funds credited to ₹97.46 crore. A few days later, on 3 October 2022, ₹93.88 crore was transferred from this account to Go-Auto. Immediately upon receiving this money, Go-Auto transferred ₹50 crore to Capbridge Ventures LLP, in which the Jaggi brothers are partners. Three days later, Capbridge transferred ₹42.94 crore to realty developer DLF Ltd for the purchase of an apartment in The Camellias.