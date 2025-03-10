Companies
The curious case of Gensol promoters share pledge and cash in current accounts
Varun Sood 4 min read 10 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Gensol’s financial crunch surfaced in public on 3 March, when Care Ratings Ltd downgraded its ₹716 crore bank loan to default, citing delays in ‘servicing of term loan obligations’.
Bengaluru: Promoters of Gensol Engineering Ltd who pledged shares heavily are facing the possibility of having to bring in more collateral, at a time when the embattled company's stock has plunged in the middle of a loan default and cash crunch.
