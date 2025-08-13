Gensol employees face threat of double tax liability
Summary
The fallout echoes Kingfisher Airlines and Byju’s, where employees were left liable for unpaid taxes. Gensol collapsed earlier this year amid allegations of fund siphoning and governance lapses. Experts say workers may need to approach courts for relief.
Mumbai: Gensol Group companies deducted tax from employee salaries before going belly-up, but didn’t deposit the tax deducted at source (TDS) with authorities for a year, four former executives who are aware of the matter said.
