Companies
Gensol’s West Asia operations look to separate from parent, mitigate fallout from India scrutiny
SummaryThe development comes in the backdrop of the Indian government evaluating all green energy project contracts awarded to Gensol to ensure their timely completion and, if required, rebidding of the EPC contracts won from state-run firms.
Amidst mounting scrutiny over alleged financial irregularities in India, embattled solar power EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) company Gensol Engineering Ltd’s West Asia operation is exploring a potential separation from the parent company.
