Experts believe such a separation is feasible under certain conditions. “Any plan of hiving off an arm of a company in such instances can be taken up as long as the company is not admitted to insolvency resolution," said Manoj Kumar, partner and head of M&A and investment banking at Corporate Professionals. “In case of insolvency, any related-party transaction over the past two years would be scrutinized and any non-related party transaction over the past one year period would be thoroughly scrutinized."