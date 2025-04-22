Companies
How did Gensol's lenders miss a ₹262-crore gap for more than a year?
Summary
- Gensol's lenders did not spot the discrepancy earlier, despite the company buying and hypothecating fewer cars than it had borrowed for. The gap was not flagged even a year after lenders transferred the last loan instalment to the company.
Power Finance Corp. Ltd (PFC) is exploring all options including moving the company law court to recover loans to Gensol Engineering Pvt. Ltd, even as questions arise regarding how lenders remained unaware of the fund diversion spotted by the market regulator.
