German companies bet on AI but payoff could be years away

In Germany, the proportion of companies with more than 1,000 employees that deploy AI as part of their business operations stands at about 32%, with a further 44% exploring its use, according to the latest IBM Global AI Adoption Index. This puts Germany behind the countries that lead in AI enterprise adoption—India, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and China, all of which have deployment rates above 50%—and the global average of 42%, according to the IBM report.