Getting Udaan IPO-ready: The inside story of a pivot
Summary
- Udaan was eyeing an IPO in 2023. But the viability of its business was questioned—revenue dropped massively in FY23 and the company continued to make heavy losses. The B2B commerce company now has a new deadline to hit the public markets. A new business model, too.
Bengaluru: In December last year, Udaan, an online trade platform for businesses and shop owners, raised $340 million in a Series E round. The funding round, led by M&G plc, with participation from existing investors—Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global—valued the startup 44% lower compared to the previous estimate of $3.1 billion in 2021.
Sharp cuts in valuation is not uncommon during a funding winter. But the fact is that $340 million is a lot of money. It was also one of the biggest late-stage deals of 2023 in India after PhonePe ($850 million); Lenskart ($600 million); Flipkart ($600 million); DMI Finance ($400 million) and Ola Electric ($385 million), according to an analysis by Entrackr.
The funding was raised on the back of a new strategy. Udaan, which sells everything from mobile accessories and bath fittings to medicines and footwear, badly needed a pivot. In 2022-23, its revenue had shrunk and the business bled. Intense competition in the business-to-business (B2B) trade market impacted the already wafer-thin margin the sector is known for.
Sample this: The company’s gross revenue jumped multifold year over year, touching nearly ₹10,000 crore in 2021-22. In 2022-23, revenue dropped by a massive 43%, according to data sourced from Tracxn. During the year, it reported losses of ₹2,076 crore.
The online B2B channel in India operates at 0-6% gross margin, which is lower than the 5-7% made by the offline distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, according to a 2022 report by Jefferies on kirana e-commerce.