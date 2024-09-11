‘Ghar-wapsi of Indian companies’: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath lauds govt move to fast-track start-ups’ ’reverse flipping’

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath welcomed the government's decision to streamline the merger process for foreign startups with Indian entities, which will promote ‘reverse flipping’.

Riya R Alex
Published11 Sep 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath(MINT_PRINT)

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath on Wednesday appreciated the government’s move to ease the approval process for merging a company, particularly a start-up, incorporated outside the country with its wholly-owned Indian arm.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs announced in a notification on Tuesday that any merger between a foreign holding company incorporated outside India and its wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in India will now require prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

With the latest move, the government has scrapped the need for time-consuming clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). According to industry experts, the requirement for the Indian subsidiaries to seek NCLT approval has been delaying the mergers.

The new regulations aim to promote ‘reverse flipping’ by quickening the approval process. Reverse flipping means a startup registered outside the country moves its headquarters back to India, usually to take advantage of the local regulatory or investment environment.

 

Also Read | ‘IPO flipping in the Gujju genes,’ Kamath lauds Gujarat’s investor participation

Kamath highlighted the growing Indian stock market, the rising number of investors, and companies with market capitalisations over $1 billion.

“The number of companies with a market cap >$1 billion is at an all-time high. Along with this, the allocation of Indian households' investments in the stock market has also increased substantially,” Kamath wrote on X.

“There are now 10 crore unique investors, compared to 3 crore in 2020. Thanks to the bull market and the ease of going public, there's a 'ghar-wapsi' of Indian companies incorporated outside.

Move to help promote 'reverse flipping'

To add to this, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) formally opened the doors of 'reverse flipping' or coming home to India yesterday,” he added.

 

Also Read | Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath says fake trading app scams are ‘mega nuisance’

Kamath also stated that Indian firms face challenges outside the country and advocated for more businesses to be located in India.

“Three years ago, I shared the problem of Indian companies building for India but incorporating outside the country. Now, things are the other way around. How the tables turn! What we need now are more Indian businesses, located in India, building products and services for the global market,” Kamath wrote on X.

 

Also Read | Zerodha to stop brokerage revenue sharing after NSE issues new directive

Lastly, Kamath referred to a report by Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, which stated that around 30 per cent of unicorns in Europe relocated their headquarters.

“By the way, here’s a relevant tidbit from the recent report by Mario Draghi: between 2008 and 2021, close to 30% of unicorns founded in Europe relocated their headquarters abroad, with the vast majority to the US,” Kamath wrote in his post.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Business NewsCompanies‘Ghar-wapsi of Indian companies’: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath lauds govt move to fast-track start-ups’ ’reverse flipping’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    285.25
    03:57 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -10.4 (-3.52%)

    Tata Motors

    976.00
    03:55 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -59.45 (-5.74%)

    Tata Steel

    148.15
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.87%)

    Bharat Electronics

    288.05
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    2.25 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    R R Kabel

    1,714.05
    03:52 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    141.7 (9.01%)

    Apar Industries

    9,955.10
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    662.95 (7.13%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,613.35
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    130.95 (5.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,104.70
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    55.4 (5.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue