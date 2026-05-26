BMIP is India’s sovereign shield against maritime risks: GIC Re's Joshi

Global reinsurers often cancel war-risk cover in conflict zones, as seen during the ongoing Iran war. The Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMIP) is India’s strategic response to ensure continuity of cover for Indian vessels when international markets withdraw or premiums become prohibitively expensive, said Hitesh Joshi, officiating chairman-cum-managing director of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re).
In an emailed interview with Mint, Joshi said that recent disruptions in key maritime chokepoints have repeatedly exposed the vulnerability of Indian shipping, prompting the government to launch the ₹12,980-crore sovereign-backed Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool and reduce India’s dependence on volatile global insurance markets.
Global reinsurers and International Group of P&I Clubs have a track record of issuing cancellation notices for war-risk covers during conflict zones, leading to sudden unavailability of cover or sharp spikes in premiums, he said. This creates serious risks for India, one of the world’s largest crude oil importers and a major trading economy.