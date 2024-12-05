Companies
GIC to acquire larger stake in Asia Healthcare Holdings from majority owner TPG
Summary
- TPG Growth is divesting a portion of its stake in AHH to provide liquidity to its limited partners ahead of the company’s potential IPO in the next two years, sources told Mint.
Singapore's GIC is close to raising its stake in Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) ahead of a potential public listing of the healthcare platform in the next year or two, four people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more