GIC to acquire larger stake in Asia Healthcare Holdings from majority owner TPG

Sumit Gupta, healthcare analyst at Centrum Broking, noted that several Indian hospitals as well as companies in diagnostics, medical devices and pharma distribution have gone public since the covid pandemic. "This trend has been fuelled by private equity promoter exits and a favourable environment for healthcare companies, driven by rising demand and strong growth prospects…Overall, in the healthcare space from April 2020, there have been more than 20 IPOs with a total size of ₹35000 crore, he added.