Inside Girish Mathrubootham’s quest to build India’s global AI giants
The former Freshworks CEO is going all in on AI, putting on his investor cap to hunt for AI startups that could put India on the global map.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Girish Mathrubootham, the founder and former CEO of customer service software company Freshworks Inc., was among the first in India to identify the software-as-a-service (SaaS) wave. Now, he is all set to ride the artificial intelligence wave, not as a founder but as an operator-investor.
Mathrubootham recently announced his intent to exit as executive chairman of Freshworks from 1 December, and has turned his attention entirely to Together Fund, an AI-focused venture fund he launched along with Eka Software founder Manav Garg in 2021.
In this Mint interview, Mathrubootham talks about his transition, the Together Fund’s investment strategy, the consumer AI venture the fund is incubating with Dutch investment firm Prosus, and the need for building an enabling AI ecosystem and investing in AI research.
Mathrubootham also addressed the looming geopolitical challenge and the imperative to achieve AI sovereignty by overcoming India’s dependency on global models and collaborating to build a domestic AI stack. Edited excerpts: