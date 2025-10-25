Inside Girish Mathrubootham’s quest to build India’s global AI giants

Can you really solve customer problems well? If you really look at enterprises, they really don’t care about whether you’re using OpenAI or Claude or DeepSeek. What they care about is, “Hey, if you’re, let’s say, automating the call centre, can you do it without sacrificing my customer experience? And can you give me 70% automation, 50% automation? And if my customers are happy with the quality of the support and if my CFO is happy with the cost, then I will buy these tools". So, our advice to founders has always been to focus on the music.