TPG, Sofina, Multiples in race to pick up $80-100 million stake in Giva

Private equity funds including TPG, Sofina and Multiples are in advanced stages of negotiations to acquire an $80-100 million stake in jewellery brand Giva, three people familiar with the matter said.
The deal is likely to value the company at about ₹6,000 crore, the people added.
"They are in the last lap of discussions in the race to acquire a stake in the company. It has been an intense bidding process as the demand for the asset was high," one of the people cited above said.
A second person added that the round will be a mix of primary and secondary capital.
"The capital raise is aimed at funding the next leg of growth for Giva and some early backers are also likely to take part or full exits in the company," a third person said, confirming the above details. All three people spoke on the condition of anonymity.