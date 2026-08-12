Glenmark Pharma US subsidiary agrees to $15.28 million settlement with Humana in generic drug antitrust case

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s US subsidiary has agreed to pay $15.28 million to settle antitrust litigation with Humana Inc. involving allegations of price-fixing, market allocation and other anti-competitive conduct related to generic pharmaceutical products.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, will pay $15,285,369, including interest, in two instalments, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, 11 August. Glenmark said the entire settlement amount has already been provided for in its financial statements and therefore the settlement is not expected to have a significant impact on its financial position.

What is the Glenmark-Humana antitrust case? The settlement relates to three complaints filed by Humana that formed part of consolidated antitrust and consumer protection litigation before the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The broader litigation dates back to 2016. Glenmark’s US subsidiary has been named in more than 35 complaints alleging violations of federal antitrust laws concerning the pricing of generic pharmaceutical products. The plaintiffs include direct purchasers, end payers and indirect purchasers of generic medicines, along with private plaintiffs and 46 state attorneys general.

The allegations include drug-specific conspiracies as well as an alleged broader conspiracy involving multiple generic drug manufacturers in the US. Glenmark and other defendants have denied the allegations and have continued to defend the litigation.

The latest agreement with Humana is separate from Glenmark’s previously disclosed settlement with state attorneys general. In May 2026, the company said its US subsidiary had agreed to a $29.628 million settlement with the state attorneys general, payable over five years and subject to court approval.

Glenmark denies wrongdoing, says financial impact will be limited Glenmark said the Humana settlement is intended to resolve the dispute and eliminate uncertainty associated with continuing litigation.

Importantly, the company said Glenmark USA continues to deny each of the allegations made against it. The settlement does not represent an admission or concession of liability, wrongdoing or illegality by the US subsidiary.

The company also said litigation involving its subsidiaries is part of the normal course of business and that such matters are often resolved through settlement agreements.

The $15.28 million settlement will therefore not result in a new unprovided financial liability, as Glenmark said the full amount has already been accounted for in its financials. The company expects no significant impact on its financial position from the agreement.