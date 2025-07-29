Global business lifts L&T orderbook beyond ₹6 trillion for the first time during Q1

Mumbai: India’s biggest infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) crossed a new milestone in the first quarter of FY26, with its overall order book surpassing ₹6 trillion for the first time—driven by a booming Middle East pipeline and steady domestic execution. The orderbook at the end of Q1 was ₹6.12 trillion, up from ₹5.79 trillion as of 31 March 2025.

“Both India and the Middle East, our two primary geographies for most of our businesses, continued to move ahead,” R. Shankar Raman, the company’s whole-time director and chief financial officer said in a post earnings call on Tuesday. “Our strategy to focus on India and Middle East projects businesses is paying off.”

In the quarter, the company received fresh business worth ₹945 crore, a third more than in the same period last year. Just over half of this business was from overseas.

The company has also identified about ₹15 trillion of order pipeline–business that it will bid for. This is up from about ₹12 trillion a quarter ago. Almost three quarters of this opportunity is from overseas, mainly the Middle East. Typically, L&T converts about a fourth of its order pipeline into business.

L&T’s Q1 performance

The company, which announced its Q1 results on Tuesday, reported strong growth in profits and revenues even as profitability fell marginally. Consolidated profit was up 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹3,617 crore. Revenue was up 16% y-o-y to ₹63,679 crore, with international business accounting for 52%. In Q1 of FY25, about 48% of its revenues came from international projects.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), an alternate fiscal metric, grew 13% y-o-y to ₹6,318 crore. However, Ebitda margin shrank by 30 basis points to 9.9% over the same period.

Among the company’s key business segments, revenue growth was the sharpest in the energy projects business, which is also the third largest contributor to the top line. The segment reported a revenue of ₹12,470 crore, up by almost 50% from last year. Order inflows almost quadrupled to ₹31,420 crore. However, order inflow in the business tends to be lumpy and inconsistent, Shankar Raman warned.

The largest contributor, infrastructure projects, saw its revenue grow 7% y-o-y to ₹28,757 crore. Order inflow was largely flat at ₹40,053 crore.

In the domestic market, industrial capex was still subdued, Shankar Raman admitted. He attributed this to global uncertainty given the multiple ongoing wars and trade disputes. However, private capex was flowing in other segments like hospitals and data centres, among others, he said.

On Tuesday, L&T announced winning an order valued upwards of ₹15,000 crore in its hydrocarbon offshore business vertical. This is one of the company’s largest orders ever. The order is from an unnamed but “prestigious” client in the Middle East, the company said in a press release. The project includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of several offshore structures, along with the upgradation of existing facilities.

“The offshore hydrocarbon business is topline and margin accretive,” said Nirav Karkera, head of research at Fisdom, a wealth management firm. “Given that L&T has existing capabilities here, it should be margin accretive for them sooner compared to others.”

IT jitters While Shankar Raman reassured his company’s shareholders, his commentary on L&T’s IT and IT services businesses did little to soothe the nerves of the roughly 120,000 employees in its IT division who would be on the edge after market leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced retrenching over 12,000 jobs over the weekend.

L&T will focus on having the right competencies as the market demand in the IT services sector evolves, Shankar Raman said, echoing the sentiment of TCS chief executive officer K. Krithivasan when he announced the company’s decision to let go of about 2% of its workforce, mainly middle and senior management, due to skill mismatch.

L&T has not reached a stage where surplus talent would have to be laid off, its CFO said. “But having said that, constantly we will have to evaluate if we have the right skillset,” he warned. L&T’s IT division includes listed companies LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services Ltd.

The IT and IT services segment, which is the second largest contributor to L&T’s consolidated revenues and is a relatively large profit contributor, saw its top line expand by a tenth y-o-y to ₹12,619 crore. Its Ebitda margin fell by 50 basis points to 19.5%.

Fisdom’s Karkera expressed confidence in the company’s IT prospects. “When the outlook is bleak for the entire sector, you can’t blame them. They have anyway been running an efficient business, and when this is over, they will come out stronger than their peers,” he said.