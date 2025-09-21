Why has Trump’s H-1B fee spooked GCCs in India?
There are 1,800 GCCs in India that employ about five million people. The IT industry lobby Nasscom has projected India's GCC sector to reach $110 billion by 2030. Will Trump stall this growth or are the fears exaggerated? Mint explains
The weekend panic over H-1B visas is worrying a segment of the technology industry that has emerged as a preferred recruiter for both experienced professionals and newbies: global capability centres or GCCs. About 1,800 such centres employ around five million people in India, which offers a skilled and cheaper talent pool. Will the GCCs come under Trump’s scrutiny? Mint explains: