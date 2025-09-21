Why has Trump’s H-1B fee spooked GCCs in India?

What are Indian tech colleges saying?

One of the top engineering colleges in Bengaluru that has about 1,200 students in the batch of 2026 is nervous as GCCs have emerged as the top hirers in an uncertain job market. “Around 70 companies have come in with 380 offers, and 60% of these firms are GCCs. Now we are worried about the impact that our students will face if the spotlight moves onto GCCs from H-1Bs," said the placement head of the college. The college, for now, is entertaining only those firms that offer compensation upwards of ₹10-12 lakh. The IT services sector offers ₹3-5 lakh per annum, besides a few roles with a ₹9-10 lakh yearly salary. The campus placements this year will not be easy, as global uncertainties and tariff wars have forced companies to cut their hiring numbers. More so, when the IT sector has been delaying onboarding candidates, with some joining up to a year after the placement.