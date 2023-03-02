Global companies are finding it hard to leave Russia

For other restaurants that operate a franchise model with local partners, an exit isn’t always easy: Hard Rock International said it closed its Moscow franchise but is engaged in a legal battle with the operator of its Hard Rock Cafe franchise in St. Petersburg over closing. The operator said it informed HRI on Feb. 28 that the cafe will in future be run under a new name. “Hard Rock Cafe Petersburg will cease to exist in its current format on March 13," a spokesperson for the cafe said.