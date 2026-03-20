Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Unilever plans to spin off its food business, after carving out its ice-cream unit into The Magnum Ice Cream Company, including India’s Kwality Walls. It continues to sell brands such as Hellmann’s, Kissan, Brooke Bond and Horlicks in India.
Mint Explainer | Why Big Food is cutting back: Slow growth, new health trends, and GLP-1 drugs push giants to exit
SummaryFrom slow growth to changing consumer habits and the rise of weight-loss drugs, major FMCG players are rethinking their portfolios, a stark contrast to India's booming food market.
Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Unilever plans to spin off its food business, after carving out its ice-cream unit into The Magnum Ice Cream Company, including India’s Kwality Walls. It continues to sell brands such as Hellmann’s, Kissan, Brooke Bond and Horlicks in India.
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