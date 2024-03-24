Global Hotel Alliance sees major shakeup in loyalty programmes; eyes Indian partners
Hotel loyalty programmes to consolidate over the next decade; AI to play big role in mining customer preferences, says GHA's chief executive officer Chris Hartley.
Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), a player in the hotel loyalty programme business, has set its sights on India's booming travel market. The UAE-based company also expects hotel loyalty programmes to consolidate over the next ten years, with AI playing a major role in data mining and creating more accurate customer preferences.