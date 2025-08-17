Global PEs eye ESR India's warehousing portfolio in potential ₹3,500 crore deal
Summary
The interest from global private equity firms in ESR India's assets underscores the explosive growth potential in tier II and III cities.
Mumbai: Global private equity firms Blackstone, Brookfield and Ascendas have placed binding bids to acquire the warehousing portfolio of ESR India as global investors consolidate their hold on the country's logistics infrastructure.
