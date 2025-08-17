Warehouse deals

Xander Investment Management is also looking to monetize its warehousing assets in the country. Private equity firms such as Alta Capital’s logistics platform LogiCap, Horizon Industrial Parks, CapitaLand Ltd, Firstspace Realty-backed Ascendas Firstspace and Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing had placed bids for the asset, Mint reported in June. While the transaction is still in progress, Alta Capital may be inching closer to concluding a deal.