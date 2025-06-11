Harman’s India DTS is up for sale: Here are the top bidders
Global PE firms Apax Partners, Bain Capital, Carlyle and General Atlantic are vying a controlling stake. Valued at $400-500 million, the process is facilitated by Deutsche Bank, with second-round bids anticipated in the coming month.
MUMBAI : Global private equity firms including Apax Partners, Bain Capital, Carlyle and General Atlantic are vying for a controlling stake in the digital transformation services (DTS) business of Harman US in India, three people aware of the development said. Harman US, a Samsung Group company, is looking at a valuation of $400-500 million for the Indian DTS business.