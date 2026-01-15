The Gentari stake sale gets cracking. Will Actis, Macquarie and Sembcorp bid?
This weaves into the larger playbook adopted by global energy majors operating in India who have either cashed out fully or are looking to monetise their business given the high valuations and growth potential in India.
MUMBAI : Global private equity firms Macquarie, Actis, Sembcorp and strategic investors such as Serentica Renewables and JSW Group are evaluating bidding for a 50% stake in Malaysian energy firm Gentari’s India business, three people aware of the development said. The first round of bidding is expected towards the end of this month.