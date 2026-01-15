The Gentari stake sale gets cracking. Will Actis, Macquarie and Sembcorp bid?

Many companies in the renewable and energy space owned by global private equity firms or strategic investors like Vibrant Energy, Statkraft Group and Zelestra have either sold or are looking to sell their India portfolio. There is a lot of interest among private equity and domestic strategic buyers in the renewable energy space. India aims for net-zero emissions by 2070, with key targets of 500GW renewable energy in India by 2030, and a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity.