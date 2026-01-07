Consulting firms are queuing up at top-tier business schools with surprising hiring numbers, especially after artificial intelligence impacted employee figures in some of these very companies, according to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), which are among the prominent recruitment grounds for these companies.
Global slowdown, India boom: Consulting firms ramp up hiring at top B-schools as demand for management talent rises
SummaryDespite a global slowdown and AI-led job cuts, management institutes report a sharp rise in job offers and higher pay from consulting and finance companies.
