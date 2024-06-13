Global talent firm AIG announces JV with Creativeland Studios for India entry

The new talent and production company, AIG India, will focus on identifying, nurturing, and promoting Indian talent across various artistic disciplines

Artist International Group (AIG), a global talent representation and film and TV production companyled by David Unger, and content creation firm Creativeland Studios have announced a joint venture to bring AIG to India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new talent and production company, AIG India, is set to focus on identifying, nurturing, and promoting Indian talent across various artistic disciplines, both in India and globally, the two companies said in a statement.

By leveraging AIG’s network, combined with Creativeland Studio’s understanding of the Indian market and creative landscape, the collaboration aims to create a platform that supports Indian artists in reaching international audiences and achieving global recognition, while also orchestrating collaborations for international talent in the Indian subcontinent, they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Celebrity agency D’Artist Talent Ventures launches service for startups “Partnering with David and launching AIG India allows us to extend our creative horizons and provide our talent with the global exposure they deserve and vice versa," Sajan Raj Kurup, founder of Creativeland Studios, said in a statement.

“This joint venture is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and fostering a vibrant cultural exchange. Especially now more than ever, with Indian talent proving its mettle on the international stage," he added.

AIG international represents artists, including Michelle Yeoh, Anil Kapoor, Fan Bingbing, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Gong Li among others. With this partnership, AIG India is also set to announce an Indian talent roster. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Festival favourites struggle for screen time in Indian cinemas “Through this joint venture, we aim to unlock new avenues for Indian artists to showcase their work globally and hope to bring Hollywood and global talents to India," said David Unger, CEO of Artist International Group said. “I am confident that our united strengths will provide unparalleled opportunities and spearhead the next wave of cultural innovation, both in India and globally."

