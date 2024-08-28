Gloom falls over one of China’s most successful e-commerce giants
Shen Lu , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM IST
SummaryAfter quarters of triumphs, Temu owner PDD tamps down investors’ enthusiasm with a list of challenges.
The gloomy outlook from Temu owner PDD Holdings this week underlined the severity of China’s economic slowdown and the need for one of China’s most successful e-commerce companies to improve its supply chain.
