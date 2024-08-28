Gloom falls over one of China’s most successful e-commerce giants

The gloomy outlook from Temu owner PDD Holdings this week underlined the severity of China’s economic slowdown and the need for one of China’s most successful e-commerce companies to improve its supply chain.

Executives outlined how belt-tightening Chinese consumers have pushed PDD’s rivals into its space and gave a cautious outlook for Temu, PDD’s international bargain site whose soaring popularity has landed it in the crosshairs of regulators and lawmakers in the West. After months of protests by PDD suppliers, they said that profit will suffer as the company invests to address supply-chain inefficiencies and reduces fees for merchants.

The subdued tone from a company that quarter after quarter had beaten profit forecasts spooked investors, who drove down its shares nearly 29%.

Until Monday, PDD had been the bright spot among Chinese e-commerce companies. With low-cost products attracting bargain hunters in China and around the globe, PDD had regularly outperformed Chinese competitors Alibaba Group and JD.com. Its stock had risen 73% over the past 12 months as its earnings beat forecasts. However, in the past few quarters, executives sought to tamp down investors’ expectations for never-ending profit growth.

Executives acknowledged the challenge from weak demand in PDD’s home market as well as growing competition for its Chinese bargain platform, Pinduoduo.

“Consumers are increasingly choosing experience-based consumption over material purchases," said Chen Lei, PDD chairman and co-chief executive officer, though he also cited a growing emphasis on bargains, or “rational consumption."

Since last year, PDD’s Chinese rivals Alibaba and JD.com have also pivoted to a focus on discounted goods, embarking on aggressive campaigns to cater to penny-pinching shoppers. Short-video platform Douyin, owned by ByteDance, has used a price-comparison tool to stimulate merchants to lower prices.

“The competition in Pinduoduo’s low-price market segment got a lot more fierce," said Ed Sander, a China tech researcher. “From that perspective, it’s not that strange that PDD had a relatively more challenging quarter."

Executives said that as uncertainties mount, the company won’t consider share buybacks in the next few years, a sign that it intends to focus on growth rather than supporting the share price.

PDD executives said the company will invest to foster a “healthy and sustainable ecosystem." In particular, the company said it would reduce transaction fees for merchants, with an investment of around $1.4 billion for the first year.

“This approach ensures rigorous oversight on product compliance while avoiding unintended penalties for quality products and merchants," said Zhao Jiazhen, PDD co-chief executive officer.

PDD is known for its ruthless competition tactics in China. For years, suppliers have complained about razor-thin profit margins on PDD’s domestic and international platforms. In recent months, Temu suppliers have staged protests against what they considered unfair penalties from the company that left some bankrupt. One such protest occurred on Monday as PDD reported its earnings.

The supplier demonstrations have added to a series of economy-related protests in China as the country wrestles with sluggish growth and a real-estate downturn.

A Temu spokesman said in July that merchant penalties were needed to maintain a high level of customer service. “The majority of our merchants experience success under these guidelines, benefiting from increased sales and positive customer feedback," the spokesman said.

Some analysts said the stock selloffs were an overreaction. While Morgan Stanley lowered its share outlook for PDD, its analysts labeled executives’ comments on PDD’s profitability as “too conservative."

“We believe PDD is the only Chinese e-commerce player that will outperform industry growth," they wrote in a note.

Analysts at Momentum Works, a Singapore-based venture-capital research firm, said it is normal for companies that have had a streak of high-profit growth to focus on tackling nonbusiness factors and competition that affect the performance. “When this happens, it is quite hard for the leadership to manage all the expectations: of investors, of employees at various levels, and of suppliers as well as customers," they wrote in a blog post following PDD’s earnings report.

Concerns about Temu’s product safety and quality, labor and data-privacy practices have mounted since earlier this year. What’s most concerning to investors is a tax provision that U.S. lawmakers have proposed to restrict. The tax policy allows low-cost packages to enter the country without duty or customs screening. The European Union and several other countries are also in discussions to eliminate similar tax provisions.

In the past few quarters, PDD’s management has warned about regulatory and compliance uncertainties in global markets where it operates. Shein, a fashion retailer also with roots in China, has come under similar scrutiny and pledged $50 million toward boosting compliance mechanisms.

Earlier this year, Temu launched a new program to recruit sellers with inventory overseas, which analysts see as a way to mitigate the potential risk of legislation across the world that might affect Temu’s business.

