General Motors, UAW agree on tentative deal to end workers' strike; 25% hourly pay raise offered: Report
The company also assured the grant of cost-of-living allowances to workers with over 'more-than-four-year contract', a report said.
Automobile major General Motors (GM) has struck a tentative deal with United Auto Workers – the umbrella group representing industry workers across the United States – to end their strike, Bloomberg reported on October 30, citing sources.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message