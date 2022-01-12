GM takes aim at Carvana, Vroom with used-car website

The used-car market was gaining momentum even before the pandemic and has continued to surge over the past few years as new vehicles have remained in short supply. The strengthening demand has benefited traditional dealerships along with newer startups, like Carvana, that let car buyers shop online with a broader selection than the local used-car lot. Auto retailers have also been shifting more of their business online and expanding their service areas, shipping cars across state lines to grow their reach and offer more choice.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}