DIAL bets on ₹5,000-crore Cargo City to drive 25% of its revenue
Summary
With e-commerce and perishables driving demand, the Cargo City project aims to secure Delhi Airport’s leadership in freight, even as rivals like Jewar and Adani scale up their cargo ambitions.
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) expects GMR Airports Ltd's planned Cargo City at Delhi airport to deliver 25% of its revenue, said two people directly aware of the matter.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story