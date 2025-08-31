DIAL bets on ₹5,000-crore Cargo City to drive 25% of its revenue

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) expects GMR Airports Ltd's planned Cargo City at Delhi airport to deliver 25% of its revenue, said two people directly aware of the matter.

“This was a long-term hedged bet. With cargo capacity projected to keep rising, DIAL wanted a dedicated and strategic play in this space," said the first person.

“Cargo City is expected to contribute around 25% of DIAL’s revenue, cargo is going to play a much bigger role in their overall business mix," said the second person.

The project involves developing a cargo and logistics hub—spanning around 50.5 acres with warehousing, truck parking, and express cargo facilities—under a revenue‑share model with a minimum monthly guarantee payable to DIAL. During the financial year ended 31 March 2025, DIAL reported total revenue of ₹5,733.87 crore as against ₹5,094.86 crore in the previous financial year, an increase of 13%.

GMR Airports has a 74% stake in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), with the Airports Authority of India holding the remaining 26%.

“It will run on a revenue-share model with DIAL, linked to Cargo City’s business each year. There’s also a minimum monthly guarantee, adding up to about ₹415 crore through 2036," said the first person.

Queries sent to GMR Airports, which operates Delhi airport through DIAL, on Friday morning did not elicit a response until press time.

GMR Airports Ltd cleared a plan to raise ₹5,000 crore on 14 August through a mix of equity, debt, and convertible instruments. The funds will be deployed in tranches based on business needs. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) has been approved to oversee Cargo City’s financing, design, construction, and operations.

Air cargo leadership

“The ₹5,000 crore project will create a hub with warehousing, truck parking, and express cargo facilities, and it’s being positioned as a big bet on domestic cargo, especially e-commerce," said the second person.

This follows the slated opening of Noida International Airport in Jewar, which will compete with DIAL on cargo capacity in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Jewar Airport is also putting together its own big air cargo plan. GMR, in turn, wants to retain its leadership position in air cargo for the years ahead," said Anurag Gupta, partner at Deloitte.

“From DIAL’s point of view, Jewar is obviously a competition. The quality of infrastructure will make a difference. That said, DIAL has an advantage to start with because of its existing airline relationships, freight forwarders, and users. As long as the infrastructure remains competitive, that incumbent edge should continue," said Vikas Sharma, partner at Investment Banking - Infrastructure, EY India.

Moreover, e-commerce is set to be a major driver. The civil aviation ministry has set a target to raise India’s air cargo capacity to 10 million tonnes by 2030, up from about 3.7 million tonnes in 2024.

“Delhi Airport accounts for about 30% of the current volume, and with added capacity it could take a larger share," said EY’s Sharma.

“A large part of this will be driven by e-commerce, as much of the growth is in domestic cargo. At the same time, as India pushes to become a global hub for high-end manufacturing and perishables, air cargo will play a critical role," said Deloitte's Gupta.

Rivals powering up

Typically, the model for airports like Delhi is that the concessionaire—in this case GMR—either brings in a captive partner or sets up its own facilities, which then run the cargo infrastructure and lease it out to logistics service providers, explained Gupta.

In FY25, GMR Airports handled 120.5 million passengers, marking a 9% increase from the previous year. Revenue climbed 18% to ₹10,836 crore, and Ebitda rose 22.5% to ₹4,188 crore. However, the company still reported a net loss of ₹817 crore, only marginally better than the ₹829 crore loss in FY24.

Adani, on the other hand, is focusing on city-side development and cargo expansion. It has lined up ₹20,000 crore of investment, with most of it going into Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, to push non-aeronautical revenue to 70% by 2030—a significant leap from the industry’s current average of 50%, according to anEconomic Times report.

Alongside this, Adani has been expanding its cargo footprint. The group handled over 1 million tonnes of air cargo in FY 2023-24, a 7% year-on-year increase, giving it roughly 30% of the national market.

