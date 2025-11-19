GMR Airports to issue ₹2,150 cr of non-convertible debentures to refinance Hyderabad airport debt, cut borrowing costs
Summary
GMR Airports reported a net debt of ₹34,000 crore. In Q2, the company raised ₹5,900 crore via non-convertible bonds in two tranches.
GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) plans to refinance foreign currency loans of Hyderabad airport by issuing rupee-denominated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹2,150 crore as it continues to reduce borrowing costs, a company executive said.
