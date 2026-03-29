As Jewar gears up, Delhi airport firm seeks jet fuel tax parity to stay in the game

The company's letter to the Delhi government, also written in February, was addressed to Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. "Currently, IGI airport is the only airport in the NCR region and serves the catchment area around it. However, in near future, NCR will have a dual airport system i.e. two airports serving the same catchment area…. resulting in competition in the NCR region. Against this backdrop, the current VAT rate on ATF in Delhi has emerged as a matter of concern," Dial said, seeking a VAT rate of 1-4%.