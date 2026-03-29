New Delhi: GMR Airports, operator of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, has sought a cut in Delhi’s value added tax (VAT) on jet fuel to as low as 1% from 25%, warning that the steep levy could divert airlines and passengers to the upcoming Jewar airport in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, where the fuel is taxed just 1%, according to letters reviewed by Mint.
As Jewar gears up, Delhi airport firm seeks jet fuel tax parity to stay in the game
SummaryGMR Airports has urged Delhi to cut VAT on jet fuel to 1–4% from 25%, warning that higher taxes could shift airline traffic to the upcoming Noida International Airport, where ATF tax is just 1%.
New Delhi: GMR Airports, operator of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, has sought a cut in Delhi’s value added tax (VAT) on jet fuel to as low as 1% from 25%, warning that the steep levy could divert airlines and passengers to the upcoming Jewar airport in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, where the fuel is taxed just 1%, according to letters reviewed by Mint.
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