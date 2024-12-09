Companies
Go First's airport slots may be up for grabs for rivals soon
Summary
- The Centre plans to set up a committee to redistribute these slots to help other carriers manage operations on congested routes and airports
Bankrupt Go First's valuable slots could soon be reallocated among airlines such as IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air to ease congestion at the country's top airports as demand for air travel continues to rise.
