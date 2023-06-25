Go First Crisis: Creditors approve ₹425 crore interim fund to revive operations; board approval awaited1 min read 25 Jun 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Cash-strapped airline Go First's creditors approved the interim finance of ₹425 crore to revive operations, subject to board approvals and DGCA clearance.
The creditors of cash-strapped airline Go First have approved interim finance of ₹425 crore aimed at reviving the airline operations. While an in-principle approval for the interim finance has been granted, the plan is subject to the boards of the respective banks approving the same, according to a report by Economic Times.
