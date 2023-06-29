Go First extends flight cancellation till 6 July1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Earlier, Go First had suspended operations until 30 June.
Citing operational reasons, the cash-starved private avia Go First on 29 June extended its flight suspension until 6 July 2023. The firm did it for the 12th time.
On Wednesday, the firm submitted a detailed plan before the Directorate of General Civil Aviation (DGCA) about its revival.
Th resolution professionals met with a DGCA officials and discussed the revivial plan in a metting that lasted for almost two-and-half hour-long hours.
A statement from GoFirst said, "Resolution Professionals assured DGCA that there would be enough pilots and ground staff to resume operations."
"Resumption plan proposes to operate GoFirst from maximum airports, flying over 70 routes with approximately 160 daily flights", a GoFirst official told ANI.
In May, Go First filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of US-based engine maker Pratt and Whitney for its inability to promptly meet its obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.
With agency inputs.