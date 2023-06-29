Citing operational reasons, the cash-starved private avia Go First on 29 June extended its flight suspension until 6 July 2023. The firm did it for the 12th time.

Earlier, Go First had suspended operations until 30 June. ALSO READ: DGCA Plans Go First audit next week to check flight readiness "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations We will be able to resume bookings shortly. Thank you for your patience," The firm said in an online release.

On Wednesday, the firm submitted a detailed plan before the Directorate of General Civil Aviation (DGCA) about its revival.

Th resolution professionals met with a DGCA officials and discussed the revivial plan in a metting that lasted for almost two-and-half hour-long hours.

A statement from GoFirst said, "Resolution Professionals assured DGCA that there would be enough pilots and ground staff to resume operations."

"Resumption plan proposes to operate GoFirst from maximum airports, flying over 70 routes with approximately 160 daily flights", a GoFirst official told ANI.

In May, Go First filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of US-based engine maker Pratt and Whitney for its inability to promptly meet its obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

