Go First eyes more cash, leaner fleet4 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Go First may resume flight operations with 10-15 aircraft but go for higher interim financing from the creditors
MUMBAI : Go Airlines India Ltd, the operator of bankrupt Go First airline, aims to secure higher interim financing of ₹600-700 crore from banks and start with fewer flights than earlier planned in its revised strategy to resume operations, two people directly aware of the plan said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×