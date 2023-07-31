Go First eyes more cash, leaner fleet

“This is not a part of the flight resumption plan. This is rather a long-term plan, and the actual negotiations may start after the operations resume. The assets are in good shape, passenger demand is surging, load factor is improving, and the industry as a whole is steadily growing in India. The growth potential is phenomenal. We are open to all types of large suitors. It may be a large global airline company, a private equity giant or a large conglomerate, which may come as a co-promoter individually or through a partnership. The plan is at a nascent stage," added the second person, while hoping to resume Go First flights from the second week of August.