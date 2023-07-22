Go First gets conditional nod to resume flights

Go First gets conditional nod to resume flights2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 12:34 AM IST
- DGCA has allowed Go First to resume flight operations with 15 aircraft or 114 daily flights.
The civil aviation regulator has granted conditional approval for Go First to resume flights with 15 aircraft or 114 daily flights, in a respite to the airline that has been grounded since its bankruptcy filing in May.
The low-fare airline may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and the approval of flight schedule by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulator said in a statement.
“The airline is currently ready to start operations with 15 aircraft and in sync with the availability of the pilot strength available as of now. The plan is to scale this further up as the operations commence," an official aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.
In the latest order on its resumption, the regulator has directed the airline to ensure compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements, implement continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations, and subject every aircraft to a satisfactory handling flight before deployment for flight operations.
The acceptance of the revised resumption plan of the airline to restart flights with 15 aircraft is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions or applications pending before the Delhi high court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the regulator said.
The regulator has directed the airline to promptly inform DGCA of any relevant changes in the company’s status that could impact the resumption plan. When ready to resume flights, the airline must submit a flight schedule considering available resources, such as airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, aircraft maintenance engineers, and flight dispatchers.
“The sale of tickets shall be commenced only after the approval of the flight schedule by DGCA. The resolution professional shall submit information as sought by DGCA from time to time," the order stated.
DGCA conducted a special audit of the airline from 4-6 July to assess the safety-related aspects of the airline and check the compliance of Go First with the requirements to hold an air operator certificate. Under the audit, DGCA also did physical verification of the arrangements made by the airline for the resumption of flights.
“All the decks are clear now with this order. The flights can recommence as soon as the interim funding is obtained," another person aware of the matter said.
According to DGCA’s data for April, Go First had a 6.4% share in the domestic market and carried 829,000 passengers. Go First filed for insolvency on 2 May, and the National Company Law Tribunal admitted the proposal on 10 May.
The airline had secured lenders’ in-principal approval for interim funding of ₹450 crore in June.
The airline’s former promoters Wadia Group have blamed the engine maker Pratt & Whitney for the unsustainable financial condition of the airline arising from a 30-50% grounded fleet since 2020 due to unserviceable engines or shortage of engines.
Last week, the airline’s resolution professional, Shailendra Ajmera, invited EoIs for Go First, registered as Go Airlines (India) Ltd.
The last date for submitting EoIs is 9 August, a company advertisement stated. The list of provisional resolution applicants is expected on 19 August.
“There are a lot of parties who have come in to show interest and are doing their due diligence before submitting the bids officially," the second official added.
Meanwhile, while a legal battle is currently underway between the airline and its lessors, Mint reported on 20 July that the airline had begun preliminary discussions to bring lessors on board towards an August relaunch.