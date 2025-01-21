Companies
Twist in Go First insolvency: Busy Bee Airways challenges liquidation
SummaryBusy Bee Airways challenges NCLT's liquidation order for Go First. It earlier reportedly offered a bid of ₹1,800 crore before withdrawing it.
In an unexpected turn of events in the Go First insolvency case, Busy Bee Airways Private Limited, a previous bidder for the airline, has filed a plea against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
