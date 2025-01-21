Twist in Go First insolvency: Busy Bee Airways challenges liquidation

Media reports suggest that the consortium of Ajay Singh and Nishant Pitti had reportedly offered a bid of approximately ₹1,800 crore for Go First, compared to an earlier offer of ₹1,600 crore. The group had also raised its upfront payment proposal to ₹500 crore from ₹290 crore, along with plans to use proceeds from an arbitration case against engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney to settle debts owed to financial creditors.