Go First liquidation saga: Airline moves NCLT to seek release of aircraft parts from Adani-owned Air Works
The airline’s liquidator, Dinkar Venkatasubramanian, has filed a plea claiming that MRO provider Air Works is withholding aircraft components over unpaid dues, noting that the assets include both Go First’s property and equipment belonging to its lessors.
Bankrupt airline Go First has filed a fresh plea before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi, seeking the release and disclosure of several aircraft components, primarily small tyres and wheels, that it claims are being withheld by maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) firm Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Adani Group.