Go First sale: To celebrate Republic Day, Go First, formerly GoAir, has announced a special sale in which the airline is offering flight tickets from 926* (all-inclusive).

“Sale-brations in the air with #RightToFlySALE offer!Small airplaneFlag of India. Book flights with GO FIRST at fares starting at just ₹926* on bookings before 27th January 2022," the airline said in a tweet.

The offer, which opened on 22 January will be valid for booking till 27 January The offer can be availed for air travel between September 11 February and 31 March.

“Tickets booked under the sale period will have nil change fees until 3 days prior to the departure date," GoFirst said.

“This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings," Go First said on its website. Standard terms and conditions of cancellation will be applicable, the airline added.

Go First said that this promotion is applicable only on direct domestic flights.

Without revealing the number of seats, Go First said that it's on the basis of first cum first-served availability.

“Seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first cum first served availability basis," the carrier said.

Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes.

“This promo is applicable only on direct domestic flights. Black-out dates are applicable. GO FIRST has a right to withdraw the offer without any intimation to trade and customers," The airline stated on its website.

