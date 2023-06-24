Go First’s Shailendra Ajmera seeks ₹425 crore in interim finance to restart operations: Report1 min read 24 Jun 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Go First has further extended its flight cancellation and said that scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 28 due to operational reasons.
Go First’s resolution professional (RP) Shailendra Ajmera has sought ₹425 crore in interim finance from the airlines financiers for a revival plan going that could help restart airline operations, according to a report by Economic Times. The requirement for financing could expand based on certain contingencies such as the availability of working engines for the aircraft as well as ticket cancellations, said the report.
